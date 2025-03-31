China's Non-Manufacturing Sector Sees March Boost
China's non-manufacturing sector saw accelerated growth in March, as indicated by the official non-manufacturing PMI. The index increased to 50.8, signaling expansion for the services and construction sectors. Combined with manufacturing, the composite PMI rose to 51.4, suggesting an overall uplift in economic activity.
In March, China's non-manufacturing sector experienced a boost, according to an official survey released on Monday. This upswing signals potential growth for one of the world's largest economies.
The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses services and construction, climbed to 50.8, up from 50.4 in February, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The PMI's rise above the 50-point mark indicates expansion in sector activities on a month-to-month basis.
Additionally, the NBS composite PMI, combining both manufacturing and services, was reported at 51.4 in March, a slight increase from February's 51.1, demonstrating an overall positive trend in the economic landscape.
