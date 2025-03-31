China's Non-Manufacturing Sector Sees March Boost

In March, China's non-manufacturing sector experienced a boost, according to an official survey released on Monday. This upswing signals potential growth for one of the world's largest economies.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which encompasses services and construction, climbed to 50.8, up from 50.4 in February, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The PMI's rise above the 50-point mark indicates expansion in sector activities on a month-to-month basis.

Additionally, the NBS composite PMI, combining both manufacturing and services, was reported at 51.4 in March, a slight increase from February's 51.1, demonstrating an overall positive trend in the economic landscape.

