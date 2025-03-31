Real Estate Industry Unites for Skill and Ethics Advancement

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and the National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA) have formalized a partnership to strengthen the real estate sector's foundation. Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), these organizations are set to promote industry growth and professionalism.

The agreement's focus is on elevating industry standards by encouraging skill development, knowledge sharing, and policy advocacy. Both NAREDCO and NAR-INDIA are committed to fostering an environment of ethical practices and transparency, aiming to align with global best practices for the benefit of homebuyers and investors.

Leaders from both bodies expressed optimism about the collaboration. G Hari Babu, NAREDCO's National President, emphasized the importance of raising industry standards and enhancing transparency. Meanwhile, NAR-INDIA Chairman Sumanth Reddy highlighted the critical necessity for professionalism, ethics, and innovation in the evolving real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)