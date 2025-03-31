Left Menu

Real Estate Industry Unites for Skill and Ethics Advancement

NAREDCO and NAR-INDIA have joined forces through an MoU to advance professional standards, promote skill development, foster knowledge sharing, and advocate for industry-friendly policies in real estate. This collaboration aims for ethical practices and global standards, benefiting professionals and stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and the National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA) have formalized a partnership to strengthen the real estate sector's foundation. Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), these organizations are set to promote industry growth and professionalism.

The agreement's focus is on elevating industry standards by encouraging skill development, knowledge sharing, and policy advocacy. Both NAREDCO and NAR-INDIA are committed to fostering an environment of ethical practices and transparency, aiming to align with global best practices for the benefit of homebuyers and investors.

Leaders from both bodies expressed optimism about the collaboration. G Hari Babu, NAREDCO's National President, emphasized the importance of raising industry standards and enhancing transparency. Meanwhile, NAR-INDIA Chairman Sumanth Reddy highlighted the critical necessity for professionalism, ethics, and innovation in the evolving real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

