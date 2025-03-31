American Interest in Russia's Rare Earth Ventures
The Kremlin has acknowledged American corporate interest in collaborating on rare earth metals projects in Russia. Discussions initiated by Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin's investment envoy, remain preliminary. Russia, holding the world's fifth-largest reserves, could partner with the U.S. for exploration, particularly in military and technological applications.
- Country:
- Russia
On Monday, the Kremlin disclosed that several American companies have expressed interest in collaborative ventures pertaining to rare earth metals in Russia. However, the discussions are in their nascent stages. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, confirmed these initial talks in an interview with Izvestia newspaper.
Earlier, in February, President Putin had proposed the potential for U.S. involvement in the exploration of Russia's substantial rare earth metals deposits. With the fifth-largest reserves globally, these metals play a crucial role in sectors such as laser technology and military equipment.
As dialogues unfold, the prospective collaboration highlights the strategic importance of rare earth metals and underscores Russia's pivotal position in this domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Putin: Navigating Ceasefire Talks amid Ukraine Conflict
Trump's Envoy Anticipates Crucial Trump-Putin Dialogue
Ceasefire Talks: Trump and Putin Strive for Peace in Ukraine
Kremlin confirms plans for Putin and Trump to speak on Tuesday amid continued efforts to end the fighting in Ukraine, reports AP.
Hope for Peace: Trump and Putin's Path to Ending the Ukraine Conflict