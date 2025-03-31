Left Menu

American Interest in Russia's Rare Earth Ventures

The Kremlin has acknowledged American corporate interest in collaborating on rare earth metals projects in Russia. Discussions initiated by Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin's investment envoy, remain preliminary. Russia, holding the world's fifth-largest reserves, could partner with the U.S. for exploration, particularly in military and technological applications.

On Monday, the Kremlin disclosed that several American companies have expressed interest in collaborative ventures pertaining to rare earth metals in Russia. However, the discussions are in their nascent stages. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, confirmed these initial talks in an interview with Izvestia newspaper.

Earlier, in February, President Putin had proposed the potential for U.S. involvement in the exploration of Russia's substantial rare earth metals deposits. With the fifth-largest reserves globally, these metals play a crucial role in sectors such as laser technology and military equipment.

As dialogues unfold, the prospective collaboration highlights the strategic importance of rare earth metals and underscores Russia's pivotal position in this domain.

