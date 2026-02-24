Putin Warns Adversaries on Nuclear Element

In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Moscow's adversaries should be aware of the consequences of any nuclear attack on Russia. He emphasized the severity of such actions while talking to the FSB security service, which succeeded the Soviet KGB.

This conversation followed a statement from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, which raised alarms over possible nuclear weapons technology transfers to Ukraine. This development is significant in the wake of Russia updating its nuclear doctrine in 2024.

According to the updated doctrine, nuclear weapons are considered a deterrent against enemies. Putin's remarks underline the strategic role of nuclear capabilities in Russia's defense strategy.

