Left Menu

Putin Warns Adversaries on Nuclear Element

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning about the implications of any nuclear attack on Russia, addressing Moscow's adversaries. During a talk with the FSB, he noted potential concerns about nuclear technology transfer to Ukraine, emphasizing nuclear weapons' role in deterrence under Russia's 2024 doctrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:32 IST
Putin Warns Adversaries on Nuclear Element
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that Moscow's adversaries should be aware of the consequences of any nuclear attack on Russia. He emphasized the severity of such actions while talking to the FSB security service, which succeeded the Soviet KGB.

This conversation followed a statement from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, which raised alarms over possible nuclear weapons technology transfers to Ukraine. This development is significant in the wake of Russia updating its nuclear doctrine in 2024.

According to the updated doctrine, nuclear weapons are considered a deterrent against enemies. Putin's remarks underline the strategic role of nuclear capabilities in Russia's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

 India
2
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

 India
3
Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

 Russian Federation
4
Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026