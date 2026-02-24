Left Menu

Putin Warns of Nuclear Consequences

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed concerns regarding the potential use of nuclear elements against Russia. He emphasized the defensive scenarios under which nuclear weapons might be deployed. This warning comes amidst allegations about Ukraine receiving nuclear technology, leading to heightened geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:35 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning about the consequences of any attack involving nuclear elements against Russia. He clarified to the FSB security service that such acts could have severe outcomes.

Putin's statement followed concerns raised by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service about the potential transfer of nuclear weapons technology to Ukraine. This development has stirred new worries in the geopolitical landscape.

Russia's updated nuclear doctrine outlines scenarios where it might deploy nuclear weapons, positioning them as a deterrent against adversaries. These statements illustrate the ongoing tensions and strategic postures between Russia and its global counterparts.

Latest News

