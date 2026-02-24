Putin Warns of Nuclear Consequences

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning about the consequences of any attack involving nuclear elements against Russia. He clarified to the FSB security service that such acts could have severe outcomes.

Putin's statement followed concerns raised by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service about the potential transfer of nuclear weapons technology to Ukraine. This development has stirred new worries in the geopolitical landscape.

Russia's updated nuclear doctrine outlines scenarios where it might deploy nuclear weapons, positioning them as a deterrent against adversaries. These statements illustrate the ongoing tensions and strategic postures between Russia and its global counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)