Manglam Group's Multi-Crore Hospitality Expansion to Transform Rajasthan's Tourism

Manglam Group, a real estate firm, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in expanding its hospitality business over five years in Rajasthan. This includes multiple hotel projects to meet the growing demand for luxury accommodations. The initiative aims to reshape the tourism landscape in Rajasthan.

Manglam Group, a prominent real estate firm, has unveiled plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years, targeting the expansion of its hospitality sector across Rajasthan. This move is aimed at meeting the escalating demand for premium hotels in the state.

The Jaipur-based group has already showcased its hospitality prowess with the development of 'Westin Jaipur Resort', a 150-room luxury property strategically positioned on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. This opulent establishment will open soon, promising to elevate the region's hospitality standards.

Furthering its ambitious venture, Manglam Group has initiated work on its second hospitality project in Jaipur. This 200-room hotel will feature in a mixed-use development in Jagatpura and will be managed by a renowned global brand, signaling a significant shift in Rajasthan's luxury tourism offerings.

