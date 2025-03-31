Government's Equity Conversion: A Lifeline for Vodafone Idea

In a significant move to support Vodafone Idea (VIL), the Indian government has converted Rs 36,950 crore of the company's outstanding spectrum dues into equity. This shift not only offers substantial cash flow relief over the next three years but also bolsters the telco's efforts to raise bank debt.

The government's stake in VIL will now rise to 48.99%, though the company's operations will remain under the control of its promoters, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group. This conversion is expected to reduce VIL's net debt by 18%, providing a positive outlook for the company's financial health.

The decision follows the September 2021 telecom reforms, aiming to alleviate VIL's financial struggles exacerbated by the Supreme Court's AGR judgment. Coupled with the ongoing 5G expansion, this development is poised to stabilize the telco's position in India's competitive telecom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)