Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Trump's Tariff Turbulence Rattles Wall Street

U.S. stock futures plunged as investors withdrew from risky assets following President Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs. The market reaction included falling global stocks, rising gold prices, and a rally in treasuries. Major indexes faced declines, with tech stocks leading the selloff amid heightened recession fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:11 IST
Market Mayhem: Trump's Tariff Turbulence Rattles Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as investors retreated from risky assets, driven by fears over President Trump's announcement of extensive new tariffs.

Global markets experienced a turbulent day with stocks, bonds, and gold all reacting strongly. Key U.S. indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced significant declines.

These reactions follow Trump's tariff plans, intended to protect domestic interests, which have raised concerns of a global economic slowdown and heightened inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025