Market Mayhem: Trump's Tariff Turbulence Rattles Wall Street
U.S. stock futures plunged as investors withdrew from risky assets following President Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs. The market reaction included falling global stocks, rising gold prices, and a rally in treasuries. Major indexes faced declines, with tech stocks leading the selloff amid heightened recession fears.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:11 IST
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as investors retreated from risky assets, driven by fears over President Trump's announcement of extensive new tariffs.
Global markets experienced a turbulent day with stocks, bonds, and gold all reacting strongly. Key U.S. indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced significant declines.
These reactions follow Trump's tariff plans, intended to protect domestic interests, which have raised concerns of a global economic slowdown and heightened inflation risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
