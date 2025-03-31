Market Mayhem: Trump's Tariff Turbulence Rattles Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as investors retreated from risky assets, driven by fears over President Trump's announcement of extensive new tariffs.

Global markets experienced a turbulent day with stocks, bonds, and gold all reacting strongly. Key U.S. indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced significant declines.

These reactions follow Trump's tariff plans, intended to protect domestic interests, which have raised concerns of a global economic slowdown and heightened inflation risks.

