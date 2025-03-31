Vanguard Expands Global Reach with Hyderabad GCC

Vanguard, a prominent investment management company, has announced its inaugural Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, as part of its latest expansion initiative. The office is scheduled to open by year-end, creating employment opportunities for 2,300 to 2,500 individuals over the next four years, enhancing the local economy.

The decision follows a meeting between Vanguard's CEO Salim Ramji and Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, where plans to boost the Hyderabad office were solidified, focusing on AI, data analytics, and mobile technologies. This move aligns with Telangana's vision of becoming a global hub for GCCs.

Vanguard's unique investor-owned structure enables it to manage approximately USD 10 trillion in assets, serving 50 million investors globally. By utilising Hyderabad's talent pool and tech environment, Vanguard aims to innovate and deliver exceptional client experiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)