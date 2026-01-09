Left Menu

Record Turnout at Sri Venkateswara Temple: A Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam Phenomenon

The Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala witnessed nearly eight lakh devotees, generating over Rs 41 crore. With advanced crowd monitoring and extensive security, the event saw record participation and offerings, highlighting the temple's growing significance among pilgrims across India.

In an unprecedented turnout, nearly eight lakh devotees flocked to the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam as per revelations made by the TTD.

The annual event smashed previous attendance records with devotees offering over Rs 41 crore. It was held from December 30 to January 8, attracting a lakh more visitors than last year's seven lakh.

Enhanced with artificial intelligence-assisted crowd monitoring, the event ensured a smoother experience for devotees, while security arrangements deployed over 2,400 police personnel and additional forces.

The temple was adorned with 50 tonnes of flowers and facilitated tens of lakhs of devotee services including annaprasadam, tonsuring rituals, and the distribution of two lakh laddus.

