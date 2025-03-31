Left Menu

Germany's Inflation Decline Sparks Interest Rate Speculation

German inflation dropped more than anticipated in March to 2.3%, aiding the ECB's case for further interest rate cuts. Analysts anticipated a 2.4% rate, following February's 2.6%. The decline is driven by low oil prices and a sluggish economy. Core inflation also decreased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:29 IST
Germany's Inflation Decline Sparks Interest Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German inflation has fallen more sharply than anticipated in March, according to newly released data, strengthening the argument for more interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). The inflation rate decreased to 2.3%, as revealed by preliminary figures from the federal statistics office.

Market expectations, based on a Reuters poll, had predicted a March inflation figure of 2.4%, compared to the year-on-year rise of 2.6% in consumer prices reported in February. ZEW economist Friedrich Heinemann suggests that Germany is edging closer to price stability, typically defined at 2%, pointing to both falling oil prices and a sluggish economy as contributors to the trend.

The German data precedes the euro zone's inflation release, anticipated to register at 2.3% for March. The ECB, which has previously cut interest rates six times since last June, offers few clues about future actions. However, the recent decline in German inflation could prompt further rate cuts, as indicated by Commerzbank senior economist Ralph Solveen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025