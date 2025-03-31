India's Green Revolution: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Transportation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored the transport sector's significant role in contributing to pollution in India, addressing the urgent necessity to move away from fossil fuels towards alternative energy sources. He pointed out that the country's heavy reliance on fossil fuels presents both economic and environmental challenges, with Rs 22 lakh crore spent annually on fuel imports.

Gadkari, while launching an eco-friendly electric cycle in Thane, emphasized cycling as a key sustainable urban transport solution amidst the wave of urbanization. He announced that India has surpassed Japan to become the world's third-largest automotive sector, with ambitions to lead in electric vehicle production by 2030.

The minister praised India's engineering talents and startups for pioneering advances in EV technology and alternative fuels, which have made EVs more affordable by reducing lithium-ion battery costs. Highlighting the rise of biofuels from agricultural waste, he showcased India's commitment to environmental innovations bolstering the national economy through green technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)