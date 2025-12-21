Left Menu

Nalanda Literature Festival: Reviving India's Legacy of Knowledge and Creativity

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the enduring nature of Indian civilization's knowledge base at the inaugural session of the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025. The event explores the intersection of literature, science, and technology. Key figures like Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Shashi Tharoor participated in discussions on knowledge and cultural inheritance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:47 IST
Nalanda Literature Festival: Reviving India's Legacy of Knowledge and Creativity
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 began with an address by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, emphasizing India's deep-rooted pursuit of knowledge. The event celebrates India's heritage as a 'knowledge civilisation' through literature and scholarly dialogue.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan kicked off the festival virtually, aligning literature with science and technology. He highlighted the role of AI in storytelling, and the importance of ethics in guiding technological advances. The Vice President called the event a 'launchpad for ideas.'

Renowned writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored the importance of literature festivals, praising their role in preserving cultural heritage. Nalanda's historical significance was lauded as a site of knowledge preservation and transmission, with the festival hosting 36 sessions over four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025