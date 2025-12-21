Nalanda Literature Festival: Reviving India's Legacy of Knowledge and Creativity

The inaugural Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 began with an address by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, emphasizing India's deep-rooted pursuit of knowledge. The event celebrates India's heritage as a 'knowledge civilisation' through literature and scholarly dialogue.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan kicked off the festival virtually, aligning literature with science and technology. He highlighted the role of AI in storytelling, and the importance of ethics in guiding technological advances. The Vice President called the event a 'launchpad for ideas.'

Renowned writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored the importance of literature festivals, praising their role in preserving cultural heritage. Nalanda's historical significance was lauded as a site of knowledge preservation and transmission, with the festival hosting 36 sessions over four days.

