Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district resulted in two fatalities and six injuries. The group was returning from a cultural event when their car crashed into a tree. Police are investigating the matter, with the deceased identified as Lal Singh Lodha and Maya Bai Bijori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives, and six others were injured when their vehicle collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Prabhat Katare, the in-charge at Dharnawada police station, informed reporters that the group was on their way back from a cultural program in Bhulae village Saturday night when the vehicle's driver lost control, resulting in the crash.

The victims who died were identified as Lal Singh Lodha, aged 35, and Maya Bai Bijori, aged 40. Investigations are ongoing, with a case registered by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

