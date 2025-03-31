Tragedy and Turmoil: Myanmar Earthquake Exposes Civil War Strains

In the aftermath of a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake, efforts to rescue survivors in Southeast Asia are reaching critical intensity. The quake, centered in Myanmar, has resulted in over 2,000 deaths, highlighting structural vulnerabilities amid an ongoing civil conflict.

Rescue teams have been tirelessly working in areas such as Mandalay, which bore the brunt of the disaster. The ongoing civil war further complicates relief efforts, as violence persists even in the quake's aftermath, challenging access to affected regions.

Nations neighboring Myanmar, including China, India, and Thailand, have been quick to dispatch aid. However, the dire need for a ceasefire grows more urgent with every passing moment as rescue workers race against time to find any remaining signs of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)