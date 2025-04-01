Trump Targets Ticket Scalping with New Executive Order

President Donald Trump has taken a bold step to combat exploitative ticket scalping by signing a new executive order aimed at reforming the ticketing industry. The order seeks to protect fans from inflated ticket prices driven by scalpers who use bots to purchase large quantities and resell them at a profit.

The directive mandates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure ticket scalpers adhere to tax laws. It also tasks the Federal Trade Commission with working alongside the U.S. attorney to enforce competition laws within the concert and entertainment industry.

This action follows criticisms from U.S. senators and investigations into Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster, who have faced backlash over their market dominance and handling of ticket sales, particularly highlighted by the fiasco involving Taylor Swift's recent concert tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)