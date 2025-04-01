Left Menu

Trump Targets Ticket Scalping with New Executive Order

President Trump signed an executive order to tackle exploitative ticket scalping in the U.S. live entertainment industry. The directive aims to curb bot sales, enforce competition laws, and increase transparency in ticket sales. This move follows issues faced by artists like Taylor Swift in ticketing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 04:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken a bold step to combat exploitative ticket scalping by signing a new executive order aimed at reforming the ticketing industry. The order seeks to protect fans from inflated ticket prices driven by scalpers who use bots to purchase large quantities and resell them at a profit.

The directive mandates Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure ticket scalpers adhere to tax laws. It also tasks the Federal Trade Commission with working alongside the U.S. attorney to enforce competition laws within the concert and entertainment industry.

This action follows criticisms from U.S. senators and investigations into Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster, who have faced backlash over their market dominance and handling of ticket sales, particularly highlighted by the fiasco involving Taylor Swift's recent concert tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

