Oshikatsu: A Cultural Phenomenon Boosting Japan’s Economy

In Japan, the 'oshikatsu' phenomenon is garnering attention from policymakers and economists as a burgeoning force in consumer spending. At the heart of this trend is 24-year-old Momoka Matsui, among many young adults propelling the economy through their dedication to idols and celebrities.

The concept of 'oshikatsu' involves engaging in activities to support favorite idols, anime characters, or mascots, collectively known as 'oshi.' A recent survey suggests that around 14 million individuals are involved in oshikatsu, making a potential contribution of 3.5 trillion yen to the Japanese economy annually.

Though traditionally seen as a pastime for the youth, oshikatsu's appeal is spreading across age groups. With the involvement of major companies and even financial institutions, this trend is becoming a vital component of Japan's economic fabric, reflecting a shift towards consumer-driven growth.

