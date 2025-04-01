Oshikatsu: A Cultural Phenomenon Boosting Japan’s Economy
The 'oshikatsu' phenomenon in Japan is gaining significance as a driver of consumer spending. Enthusiasts like 24-year-old Momoka Matsui, invest significant resources supporting their favorite idols. This cultural trend, particularly popular among younger demographics, has notable implications for Japan's economy, contributing an estimated 3.5 trillion yen annually.
In Japan, the 'oshikatsu' phenomenon is garnering attention from policymakers and economists as a burgeoning force in consumer spending. At the heart of this trend is 24-year-old Momoka Matsui, among many young adults propelling the economy through their dedication to idols and celebrities.
The concept of 'oshikatsu' involves engaging in activities to support favorite idols, anime characters, or mascots, collectively known as 'oshi.' A recent survey suggests that around 14 million individuals are involved in oshikatsu, making a potential contribution of 3.5 trillion yen to the Japanese economy annually.
Though traditionally seen as a pastime for the youth, oshikatsu's appeal is spreading across age groups. With the involvement of major companies and even financial institutions, this trend is becoming a vital component of Japan's economic fabric, reflecting a shift towards consumer-driven growth.
