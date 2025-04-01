Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience: A Beacon in Choppy Waters

Moody's reports that India's growth rate will lead G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and monetary easing. Despite US policy uncertainties affecting capital flows, India's domestic-oriented economy and foreign exchange reserves attract global capital while providing buffers against financial shocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:05 IST
India is set to outpace its peers in the G-20, both advanced and emerging economies, with a projected growth of 6.5% this fiscal year, according to Moody's Ratings. This robust growth is underpinned by strategic tax measures and ongoing monetary easing, making India an attractive destination for global capital.

Despite uncertainties stemming from shifting US policies, which have the potential to reshape global capital flows and affect emerging markets, large countries like India and Brazil are better poised to handle the turbulence. These economies boast deep domestic capital markets and substantial foreign exchange reserves, acting as a buffer against external shocks.

The Reserve Bank of India's recent monetary measures and the government's tax relief initiatives have positioned the nation favorably amidst these global challenges. Additionally, India's low external vulnerability indicator reflects its resilience to financial shocks, further enhancing investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

