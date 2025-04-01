Left Menu

Japan's Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid US Auto Tariffs

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is striving to prevent US-imposed auto tariffs from affecting the country's economy. Discussions with the US and Asian allies are ongoing as tariffs on imports pose challenges for Japanese automakers. The government plans support measures for impacted businesses.

Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:26 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced urgent efforts to persuade US President Donald Trump to exempt Japan from impending auto tariffs. These tariffs, scheduled for implementation on Thursday, threaten to impact Japanese automakers significantly.

Ishiba expressed willingness to travel to Washington for direct negotiations, underscoring the urgency of the situation. With the tariffs set to include auto parts soon, Japan is collaborating with South Korea and China to advocate for fair trade practices. Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto's recent trip to Seoul further highlights this collective stance against protectionism.

The tariffs present a substantial challenge for key Japanese companies like Toyota and Honda. These firms rely heavily on US exports, which are vital to Japan's economy. To mitigate potential impacts, the Japanese government plans to establish consultation centers nationwide to assist affected manufacturers and provide financial support where needed.

