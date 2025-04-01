Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Records 18% Rise in Passenger Vehicle Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported an 18% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales in March, with a total of 48,048 units sold. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company achieved a 20% growth in sales. The company also commenced deliveries of its electric SUVs, noting high demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:35 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Records 18% Rise in Passenger Vehicle Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced an 18% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales, with 48,048 units sold in March, compared to 40,631 units the previous year.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the company recorded a remarkable 20% increase in total domestic passenger vehicle sales, reaching 5,51,487 units, up from 4,59,877 in 2023-24, the company confirmed in a statement.

The overall passenger vehicle sales for March, including exports, stood at 50,835 units. Commercial vehicle domestic sales were reported at 23,951 units. Veejay Nakra, M&M's President of the Automotive Division, highlighted the strong demand and positive year-end sales, particularly for electric origin SUVs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025