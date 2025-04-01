Mahindra & Mahindra Records 18% Rise in Passenger Vehicle Sales
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported an 18% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales in March, with a total of 48,048 units sold. For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company achieved a 20% growth in sales. The company also commenced deliveries of its electric SUVs, noting high demand.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced an 18% increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales, with 48,048 units sold in March, compared to 40,631 units the previous year.
In the fiscal year 2024-25, the company recorded a remarkable 20% increase in total domestic passenger vehicle sales, reaching 5,51,487 units, up from 4,59,877 in 2023-24, the company confirmed in a statement.
The overall passenger vehicle sales for March, including exports, stood at 50,835 units. Commercial vehicle domestic sales were reported at 23,951 units. Veejay Nakra, M&M's President of the Automotive Division, highlighted the strong demand and positive year-end sales, particularly for electric origin SUVs.
