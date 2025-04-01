EU Prepares Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

The European Union is formulating a strategic plan to counter the tariffs imposed by U.S President Donald Trump, as announced by EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen. Although the preference remains to negotiate a solution, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's readiness to defend its interests.

Recently, the Trump administration raised tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and soon-to-be cars. Plans for reciprocal tariffs are also in the pipeline. Von der Leyen acknowledged shared concerns regarding global trade rules, but warned that tariffs would raise costs for American consumers and industries.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen underscored the need for the EU to diversify trade and eliminate internal market barriers. The International Monetary Fund's assessment of Europe's trade barriers was highlighted, with promises of upcoming proposals to address these issues.

