Left Menu

EU Prepares Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a strong plan by the EU to counter U.S tariffs imposed by President Trump. While advocating for negotiations, she highlighted the impact of tariffs on American consumers and industries and called for internal market barrier removal to strengthen EU trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:01 IST
EU Prepares Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

The European Union is formulating a strategic plan to counter the tariffs imposed by U.S President Donald Trump, as announced by EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen. Although the preference remains to negotiate a solution, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's readiness to defend its interests.

Recently, the Trump administration raised tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and soon-to-be cars. Plans for reciprocal tariffs are also in the pipeline. Von der Leyen acknowledged shared concerns regarding global trade rules, but warned that tariffs would raise costs for American consumers and industries.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen underscored the need for the EU to diversify trade and eliminate internal market barriers. The International Monetary Fund's assessment of Europe's trade barriers was highlighted, with promises of upcoming proposals to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025