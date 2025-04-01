Left Menu

India's Stance: Navigating US Trade Report Concerns

India faces US pressure to amend trade policies, particularly regarding agriculture, digital governance, and public health. The USTR report highlights ongoing trade challenges, including dairy import restrictions and data localization mandates. GTRI emphasizes India's need to prioritize national goals over international demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is under mounting pressure from the United States to revise its trade policies, with a focus on aligning with American interests, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The latest report from the US Trade Representative identifies a number of contentious issues, including India's dairy import rules and digital trade regulations. These are seen as obstacles by the US, but are defended by India for reasons of health and data sovereignty.

GTRI's reflections suggest that India should prioritize its domestic goals and values in these trade discussions, ensuring protection for its farmers and securing its digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

