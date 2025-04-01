India's Stance: Navigating US Trade Report Concerns

India is under mounting pressure from the United States to revise its trade policies, with a focus on aligning with American interests, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The latest report from the US Trade Representative identifies a number of contentious issues, including India's dairy import rules and digital trade regulations. These are seen as obstacles by the US, but are defended by India for reasons of health and data sovereignty.

GTRI's reflections suggest that India should prioritize its domestic goals and values in these trade discussions, ensuring protection for its farmers and securing its digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)