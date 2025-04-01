Focus Lighting Secures Mega Order from Reloto Automation

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a frontrunner in innovative LED lighting solutions, has announced a major order win from Reloto Automation Solutions Private Limited, worth Rs14.59 crore, excluding GST.

This commercial contract, set to unfold over the next year, involves the comprehensive manufacturing, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures, marking another milestone for the company.

Amit Sheth, the Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm over this development, attributing the order to the company's precision and reliability in meeting diverse client needs, and noting it as a testament to their growing market reputation and expanding client base.

