Focus Lighting Secures Mega Order from Reloto Automation

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited has secured a significant Rs14.59 crore order from Reloto Automation Solutions. The contract strengthens Focus Lighting's market presence and underscores its expertise in high-quality LED solutions. This collaboration reflects trust in the company's capabilities and promises to boost revenue and industry positioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:11 IST
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Wins Major Rs15 Cr Order from Reloto Automation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited, a frontrunner in innovative LED lighting solutions, has announced a major order win from Reloto Automation Solutions Private Limited, worth Rs14.59 crore, excluding GST.

This commercial contract, set to unfold over the next year, involves the comprehensive manufacturing, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures, marking another milestone for the company.

Amit Sheth, the Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm over this development, attributing the order to the company's precision and reliability in meeting diverse client needs, and noting it as a testament to their growing market reputation and expanding client base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

