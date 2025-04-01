Navigating Trade Uncertainties with PwC's IDEA Framework

Global consultancy giant PwC has unveiled the IDEA Framework to assist Indian companies in navigating the unpredictable waters of global trade amid new US tariffs. With the reciprocal tariff impacting India set to be enforced on April 2, Indian businesses are advised to adapt swiftly.

The PwC report emphasizes the importance of developing long-term resilience strategies in the face of the shifting US trade landscape. The IDEA Framework encourages businesses to invest in technology and AI-driven supply chains for enhanced preparedness.

PwC further advises diversifying export markets and minimizing reliance on single sources for raw materials. These measures, alongside proactive government engagement and adaptive strategic planning, are deemed essential for overcoming trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)