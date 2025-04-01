Bright Outdoor Media's Illuminating Journey to Digital Excellence

Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Limited has transformed urban advertising with digital innovations since its IPO on March 24, 2023. Winning major contracts and securing prime ad spaces, the company blends traditional and digital methods, achieving remarkable growth and delivering captivating visual experiences. Their CSR activities further light up communities.

Bright Completes Two Bright Years on BSE: A Journey of Excellence, Innovation & Digital Transformation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bright Outdoor Media Limited, following its landmark IPO debut on March 24, 2023, has emerged as a trailblazer in the advertising industry, skillfully melding traditional methods with digital innovation.

Over two transformative years, the company has expanded its offerings, incorporating premium outdoor spaces, dynamic transit media, and digital billboards.

Securing Western Railways and Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 contracts highlights their market dominance, while engaging campaigns like those for Bollywood hits further enhance their reputation.

Their creative landscape extends beyond advertising, participating in prominent events such as the IIFA in Abu Dhabi and NDTV channel launches. Their commitment to the community is evident through CSR initiatives that support healthcare and educational causes.

Bright Outdoor is poised for growth in its third BSE SME year, envisioning a future shaped by innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

