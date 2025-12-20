Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Capital Shrouded in Toxic Smog

Delhi is experiencing severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index reaching hazardous levels. The primary contributors are vehicular emissions, with stagnant atmospheric conditions exacerbating the crisis. Authorities have enforced entry bans on non-compliant vehicles and fuel restrictions to mitigate the pollution impact.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality plummeted on Saturday as the city was engulfed in a thick haze, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to a near-severe level. The capital recorded an AQI of 398 by 4 pm, barely missing the 'severe' mark, with multiple areas already reporting extreme pollution levels.

Evening reports from the CPCB's SAMEER app indicated deteriorating conditions, with the AQI hitting 401. Of Delhi's 40 monitoring stations, 22 fell into the severe category, while 17 were noted as 'very poor,' with Chandni Chowk being the worst affected at 464.

With visibility reduced by cloud cover and pollutant suspension, officials noted that vehicular emissions are leading contributors, making up 17.5% of pollutants. Bans on non-compliant vehicles have been enforced alongside fuel purchase restrictions to curb pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

