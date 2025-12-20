Legal Prodigy: Yashvi Arora Shines in CLAT PG 2026

Yashvi Arora, a student at Gurugram's MDU Centre for Professional and Allied Studies, has made her city proud by clinching the All India Rank 2 in the CLAT Postgraduate 2026 exam.

Achieving Rank 1 in the Haryana General Category, Yashvi's success is a testament to her consistent academic excellence and command over core legal subjects.

Her parents, Sandeep and Deepti Yadav Arora, attribute her success to disciplined preparation and the support of her teachers. Yashvi's outstanding performance sets her on a path to join one of India's top National Law Universities.

