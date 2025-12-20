Left Menu

Legal Prodigy: Yashvi Arora Shines in CLAT PG 2026

Yashvi Arora, a student from Gurugram, secured the All India Rank 2 in CLAT PG 2026, achieving Rank 1 in Haryana General Category. Her exemplary performance is attributed to disciplined preparation and support from her family and mentors. Yashvi's success promises a bright future in the legal field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:37 IST
Legal Prodigy: Yashvi Arora Shines in CLAT PG 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Yashvi Arora, a student at Gurugram's MDU Centre for Professional and Allied Studies, has made her city proud by clinching the All India Rank 2 in the CLAT Postgraduate 2026 exam.

Achieving Rank 1 in the Haryana General Category, Yashvi's success is a testament to her consistent academic excellence and command over core legal subjects.

Her parents, Sandeep and Deepti Yadav Arora, attribute her success to disciplined preparation and the support of her teachers. Yashvi's outstanding performance sets her on a path to join one of India's top National Law Universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025