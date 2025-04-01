BankersKlub Expands to Mumbai and Indore, Strengthening Fintech Advisory Services for Booming Markets

BankersKlub, an innovative fintech aggregator platform, has announced its strategic expansion into the prominent Indian markets of Greater Mumbai and Indore. This move is part of the company's broader pan-India growth strategy, aimed at redefining corporate financial advisory by leveraging the expertise of retired and former banking professionals. The platform seeks to provide personalized financial solutions to MSMEs, startups, and large legacy businesses across the nation.

Situated in Kandivali West, the Mumbai office serves as a pivotal hub for the company, catering to a wide-ranging and diverse clientele, while the Indore branch, located at South Tukoganj, aims to unlock new opportunities in central India. Founder and CEO Rajat Chopra emphasizes the importance of a physical presence in key locations like Mumbai, India's financial capital, and Indore, a rapidly expanding market in Madhya Pradesh. This expansion is anticipated to fortify the company's unique community of bankers and enhance its talent pool.

BankersKlub offers a plethora of services, including debt and equity fundraising, debt restructuring, international expansion, NPA resolution, and mergers and acquisitions. These services are poised to contribute to regional economic growth. Co-Founder Barnali Das conveyed excitement over the expansion and the promising market response in the company's first year of operation. The entry into Mumbai and Indore is expected to contribute significantly to the company's revenue, and aligns with the Government's Make in India initiative, enhancing national GDP.

