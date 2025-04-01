Left Menu

BankersKlub Expands to Mumbai and Indore, Strengthening Fintech Advisory Services for Booming Markets

BankersKlub, a fintech aggregator platform, is expanding into Mumbai and Indore as part of its pan-India growth strategy. By onboarding retired banking experts, the company aims to offer tailored advisory services to MSMEs and startups. The expansion is expected to significantly boost revenues and enhance economic growth.

Updated: 01-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:25 IST
BankersKlub Strengthens Its Pan-India Footprint, Expands Presence to Greater Mumbai and Indore Markets. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BankersKlub, an innovative fintech aggregator platform, has announced its strategic expansion into the prominent Indian markets of Greater Mumbai and Indore. This move is part of the company's broader pan-India growth strategy, aimed at redefining corporate financial advisory by leveraging the expertise of retired and former banking professionals. The platform seeks to provide personalized financial solutions to MSMEs, startups, and large legacy businesses across the nation.

Situated in Kandivali West, the Mumbai office serves as a pivotal hub for the company, catering to a wide-ranging and diverse clientele, while the Indore branch, located at South Tukoganj, aims to unlock new opportunities in central India. Founder and CEO Rajat Chopra emphasizes the importance of a physical presence in key locations like Mumbai, India's financial capital, and Indore, a rapidly expanding market in Madhya Pradesh. This expansion is anticipated to fortify the company's unique community of bankers and enhance its talent pool.

BankersKlub offers a plethora of services, including debt and equity fundraising, debt restructuring, international expansion, NPA resolution, and mergers and acquisitions. These services are poised to contribute to regional economic growth. Co-Founder Barnali Das conveyed excitement over the expansion and the promising market response in the company's first year of operation. The entry into Mumbai and Indore is expected to contribute significantly to the company's revenue, and aligns with the Government's Make in India initiative, enhancing national GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

