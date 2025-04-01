Left Menu

Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Strategic Response to US Tariffs

The commerce ministry is preparing strategies to mitigate the effects of impending US reciprocal tariffs, which could impact Indian exports and trade relations. The ministry is exploring different scenarios to support domestic industries amidst uncertainty about the tariffs' specifics. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to resolve US non-tariff barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:54 IST
Navigating Trade Turbulence: India's Strategic Response to US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry is actively devising strategies to tackle the potential repercussions of US-imposed reciprocal tariffs, according to sources close to the matter. These measures are part of a larger plan to sustain India's export competitiveness amid the changing global trade dynamics instigated by President Trump's administration.

With the announcement of 'Liberation Day' slated for April 2, the US President aims to levy tariffs to curb the country's trade deficit and bolster manufacturing. In response, India is intensifying its focus on a bilateral trade agreement to enhance trade and investment relations.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the proposed tariffs has prompted concerns among Indian exporters. As sector-specific impacts remain unpredictable, the commerce ministry is developing a 'beta mode' portal to address non-tariff barriers affecting Indian goods in the US, aiming for a comprehensive launch within two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025