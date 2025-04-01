Left Menu

CCI Greenlights Major Stake Acquisitions in API Holdings and Groww

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved 360 ONE and Claypond Capital's plan to acquire stakes in API Holdings, a digital healthcare platform. Additionally, CCI approved changes in shareholders' voting rights and bonus share issuance at Groww, an online trading platform, to support fair competition practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:22 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sanctioned the acquisition by 360 ONE and Claypond Capital Partners to secure stakes in digital healthcare entity API Holdings. This move signifies a strategic investment in a growing healthcare platform offering services via subsidiaries like Pharmeasy, Thyrocare, and more.

Similarly, CCI has endorsed the acquisition of additional voting rights and distribution of bonus shares to existing equity owners of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, operator of the online trading platform Groww. The decision aligns with CCI's mandate to ensure fair market competition.

These transactions underscore a broader effort to maintain competitive practices in India's lucrative healthcare and finance sectors, standing as testaments to CCI's regulatory oversight and commitment to nurturing a balanced business ecosystem.

