Gujarat's 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

In a significant economic boost for rural women in Gujarat, nearly six lakh have achieved annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh by December 2025, thanks to the state government's Lakhpati Didi scheme.

This initiative effectively supports rural women associated with self-help groups in agriculture, animal husbandry, and handicrafts, among others, offering training, financial aid, and market linkages. The deployment of Trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) has identified over 10 lakh potential beneficiaries, aiming to uplift them economically.

Women like Kankuben Garva and Bhavanaben Chaudhary exemplify the scheme's success. Garva expanded her handicraft business with grants and loans, while Chaudhary offers drone-based agricultural services under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, inspiring other women towards self-reliance and financial independence.

