Left Menu

Gujarat's 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Nearly six lakh women in Gujarat have surpassed annual incomes of Rs 1 lakh under the Lakhpati Didi scheme by 2025. This initiative supports rural women through self-help groups with training, financial assistance, and market access, fostering entrepreneurship in various sectors like agriculture, handicrafts, and animal husbandry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:04 IST
Gujarat's 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Empowers Women Entrepreneurs
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic boost for rural women in Gujarat, nearly six lakh have achieved annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh by December 2025, thanks to the state government's Lakhpati Didi scheme.

This initiative effectively supports rural women associated with self-help groups in agriculture, animal husbandry, and handicrafts, among others, offering training, financial aid, and market linkages. The deployment of Trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) has identified over 10 lakh potential beneficiaries, aiming to uplift them economically.

Women like Kankuben Garva and Bhavanaben Chaudhary exemplify the scheme's success. Garva expanded her handicraft business with grants and loans, while Chaudhary offers drone-based agricultural services under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, inspiring other women towards self-reliance and financial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025