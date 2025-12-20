Charges Framed in Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Tis Hazari court on Saturday framed charges against Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai and Syed Tahsin Raza regarding the attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The court listed charges of criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, obstructing, and assaulting a public servant.

This case pertains to the alleged attack during a Jan Sunvai at CM Gupta's camp office in Civil Lines, August 2025. The court remarked that the accused targeted the CM due to perceived leniency in security compared to Supreme Court judges, despite her lack of involvement in the triggering case order.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann invoked Shakespeare, stating, "Frailty, thy name is Woman," to highlight societal tendencies to underestimate female leaders' resilience. The court took a stern view of the assault, emphasizing the law's role in protecting women, from common citizens to state leaders, against such violent acts.

