Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Stocks and Tariffs Tension

US stocks endured another volatile trading day, as anticipation grew around President Trump's tariff announcement on his so-called 'Liberation Day.' The S&P 500 clawed back from early losses while the Nasdaq composite rose. Investors were on edge with renewed concerns about inflation and economic ramifications stemming from potential tariffs.

The uncertain outlook sent Treasury yields tumbling, with manufacturing activity showing signs of contraction. While the US economy remains robust with a solid job market, apprehensions center on consumer and business spending freezes in reaction to trade strategies. Despite pressures, Tesla's stock ticked upward in anticipation of upcoming vehicle delivery reports.

Global markets also reacted, with Europe and Asia rebounding slightly. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 saw gains, thanks to reassurances from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about counter-strategies. In contrast, the yen held steady as Japanese leadership sought to avert higher tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)