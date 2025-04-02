Left Menu

Tariffs and Tensions: The Decline of International Travel to the U.S.

International travel to the U.S. is predicted to decline by 9.4% due to the Trump administration's tariffs and rhetoric. Tourism Economics cites border incidents and trade tensions as factors. The downturn impacts airlines, hotels, and destinations, with significant losses in tourism revenue predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 04:34 IST
Tariffs and Tensions: The Decline of International Travel to the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

International travel to the United States is expected to see a significant decline this year due to the ongoing trade tensions and rhetoric from the Trump administration, according to a recent forecast by Tourism Economics.

The company anticipates a 9.4% drop in foreign arrivals, nearly double the 5% previously predicted. Recent incidents, including high-profile detentions of European tourists at the U.S. border, and escalating political tensions with Canada and Ukraine, have deterred potential visitors.

This downturn in tourism will have widespread economic repercussions, affecting airlines, hotels, and popular tourist sites. The U.S. Travel Association warns of substantial losses, particularly in Canadian tourism, with potential implications for states such as New York and Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025