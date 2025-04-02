Tariffs and Tensions: The Decline of International Travel to the U.S.
International travel to the U.S. is predicted to decline by 9.4% due to the Trump administration's tariffs and rhetoric. Tourism Economics cites border incidents and trade tensions as factors. The downturn impacts airlines, hotels, and destinations, with significant losses in tourism revenue predicted.
International travel to the United States is expected to see a significant decline this year due to the ongoing trade tensions and rhetoric from the Trump administration, according to a recent forecast by Tourism Economics.
The company anticipates a 9.4% drop in foreign arrivals, nearly double the 5% previously predicted. Recent incidents, including high-profile detentions of European tourists at the U.S. border, and escalating political tensions with Canada and Ukraine, have deterred potential visitors.
This downturn in tourism will have widespread economic repercussions, affecting airlines, hotels, and popular tourist sites. The U.S. Travel Association warns of substantial losses, particularly in Canadian tourism, with potential implications for states such as New York and Florida.
