UK Introduces Electronic Travel Authorisation for European Visitors

European travelers planning to visit Britain will now need to secure an electronic permit ahead of their trip, following new regulations initiated by the UK government as of Wednesday. This move aligns with international efforts to bolster immigration security by pre-screening individuals before they cross national borders.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is mandatory for all non-visa visitors to the UK, priced at £10 and increasing to £16 by April 9. Irish citizens are exempt. Launched for non-European nationals initially in 2022, the scheme now encompasses a broader global audience, including travelers from the US, Canada, and Australia.

Seema Malhotra, the UK's migration minister, highlighted that expanding the ETA program demonstrates the nation's dedication to enhancing security through technological innovation. The UK's Home Office reassured that applying for an ETA is straightforward via the UK ETA app, with quick decisions expected for most applicants. The authority allows multiple six-month-long UK visits over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)