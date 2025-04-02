Left Menu

UK Introduces Electronic Travel Authorisation for European Visitors

European visitors to Britain must now purchase an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for 10 pounds before entering. The permit is part of the UK's effort to enhance border security. Airlines and transportation companies will verify ETAs. The move mirrors global trends in immigration security enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 04:35 IST
UK Introduces Electronic Travel Authorisation for European Visitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European travelers planning to visit Britain will now need to secure an electronic permit ahead of their trip, following new regulations initiated by the UK government as of Wednesday. This move aligns with international efforts to bolster immigration security by pre-screening individuals before they cross national borders.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is mandatory for all non-visa visitors to the UK, priced at £10 and increasing to £16 by April 9. Irish citizens are exempt. Launched for non-European nationals initially in 2022, the scheme now encompasses a broader global audience, including travelers from the US, Canada, and Australia.

Seema Malhotra, the UK's migration minister, highlighted that expanding the ETA program demonstrates the nation's dedication to enhancing security through technological innovation. The UK's Home Office reassured that applying for an ETA is straightforward via the UK ETA app, with quick decisions expected for most applicants. The authority allows multiple six-month-long UK visits over two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025