AfDB and Lake Chad Basin Commission Sign $10.2 M Grant for Ecological and Economic Restoration

In a significant step toward addressing the escalating ecological and economic challenges of the Lake Chad Basin, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (CBLT) have entered into a groundbreaking partnership, signing a $10.2 million grant agreement. The agreement, formalized on March 20, 2025, in N'Djamena, Chad, aims to restore the basin’s ecological health and promote economic resilience in the region.

The deal was signed by Claude N'Kodia, the interim Country Manager for Chad at the African Development Bank Group, and Mamman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary of the CBLT and head of mission for the Multinational Joint Task Force. Fatima Haram Acyl, Deputy Minister of Finance for Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation, as well as Nour Saleh Haggar, General Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Energy, were also present at the signing ceremony.

This critical project is set to be funded by the African Development Fund, which is the concessional financing window of the AfDB, alongside contributions from the Bank’s Transition Support Facility, which focuses on fragile states. The Lake Chad Basin Commission will also make additional financial contributions to ensure the success of the project.

Key Interventions to Revitalize the Lake Chad Basin

The funding will be directed toward three major areas aimed at restoring both the ecological and economic functions of the Lake Chad Basin:

Preparatory Studies for Lake Chad Revitalization: Comprehensive studies will be conducted to devise a roadmap for revitalizing Lake Chad, addressing both its shrinking water levels and the associated environmental and socio-economic impacts. Water Resource Management: The project will improve knowledge, data collection, and management practices related to the water resources in the basin, which spans across several countries, including Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Niger, and Nigeria. Enhanced management strategies are essential for sustaining the lake’s ecosystems, which support millions of people in the region. Institutional Capacity Strengthening: Efforts will be made to boost the institutional capacities of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and its member states. This will include training and equipping regional governments to effectively manage the basin’s shared water resources in a sustainable and integrated manner.

The region has long been plagued by challenges such as the shrinking of Lake Chad, frequent droughts, floods, and conflicts over water and land use between farmers and herders. The area also faces serious security threats from extremist groups. The project’s interventions are designed to build resilience against climate change and conflict while ensuring sustainable use of the basin’s resources.

Empowering Local Communities, Especially Women and Youth

Mamman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary of the CBLT, emphasized that the project’s benefits would go beyond ecological restoration, highlighting its positive impact on local communities. He noted that the project would focus on empowering local populations, particularly women and youth, by providing them with income-generating opportunities and training. This initiative is expected to strengthen the community’s resilience to climate change, offering them the tools to adapt and thrive amid the ongoing environmental stresses.

A Strategic Response to a Pressing Crisis

The challenges faced by the Lake Chad Basin are both complex and urgent. The shrinking of the lake, once the sixth-largest in the world, has significantly reduced the water available for millions of people who rely on it for agriculture, fishing, and domestic use. Additionally, water scarcity, climate-induced stress, and insecurity have compounded the difficulties faced by these communities.

The African Development Bank’s involvement in this project aligns with its broader regional and global strategy. As part of its new ten-year strategy (2024-2033), the AfDB has recognized the central role of peace and security as vital public goods that require targeted interventions. The support for the Lake Chad Basin is also part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable development in fragile regions.

This project is particularly aligned with the Bank’s Country Strategy Paper for Chad, which focuses on two key pillars: developing infrastructure to drive economic growth and promoting governance reforms to enhance public sector efficiency. These objectives are aimed at diversifying Chad’s economy, enhancing its resilience to climate change, and improving its ability to attract investment.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Collaboration

The partnership between the African Development Bank and the Lake Chad Basin Commission underscores the importance of regional cooperation in tackling environmental and socio-economic challenges. By working together, the AfDB and CBLT aim to implement solutions that have a long-lasting impact on the region’s people and ecosystems.

As part of the Lake Chad Basin Commission’s Strategic Programme of Action for 2023-2025, which was adopted to guide the restoration and sustainable management of the basin, the African Development Bank’s support is crucial. This programme, which has been actively supported by the AfDB since November 2022, sets the stage for collective action to address the region’s most pressing challenges.

Conclusion

The $10.2 million grant represents a critical investment in the future of the Lake Chad Basin. It reflects a strong commitment to addressing environmental degradation, promoting sustainable economic development, and ensuring peace and security in the region. As the project progresses, it is expected to not only restore the ecological balance of Lake Chad but also build the resilience of local communities, especially women and youth, making them key players in the region’s sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.