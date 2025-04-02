Left Menu

Asian Unity Alliance Champions Peace and Progress at Noida Event

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, head of the Asian Unity Alliance, highlighted the organization's mission to unite Asia in peace and progress during a ceremony in Noida. Celebrated ahead of Asian Unity Day, the event aimed to promote regional cooperation through cultural exchange, economic integration, and policy advocacy.

Updated: 02-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:33 IST
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Unveils Vision for a United Asia at AUA Headquarters. Image Credit: ANI
In a grand event at Noida Film City, the Asian Unity Alliance (AUA) under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, celebrated its vision to foster peace and development across Asia. The gathering, held on the eve of Asian Unity Day, underscored the alliance's dedication to regional cooperation.

Dr. Marwah, who founded the AUA, addressed a distinguished audience, articulating the group's goals to unite Asia through shared values and initiatives. He emphasized Asia's immense cultural and economic potential, advocating for its transformation into a force for peace, prosperity, and progress.

The alliance focuses on promoting peace, economic integration, cultural exchange, and research. Its activities include hosting conferences, advocating policy, and organizing cultural events to strengthen ties among Asian countries. Distinguished figures from multiple sectors attended, reaffirming the commitment to cross-border collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

