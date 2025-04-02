Asian Unity Alliance Champions Peace and Progress at Noida Event

In a grand event at Noida Film City, the Asian Unity Alliance (AUA) under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, celebrated its vision to foster peace and development across Asia. The gathering, held on the eve of Asian Unity Day, underscored the alliance's dedication to regional cooperation.

Dr. Marwah, who founded the AUA, addressed a distinguished audience, articulating the group's goals to unite Asia through shared values and initiatives. He emphasized Asia's immense cultural and economic potential, advocating for its transformation into a force for peace, prosperity, and progress.

The alliance focuses on promoting peace, economic integration, cultural exchange, and research. Its activities include hosting conferences, advocating policy, and organizing cultural events to strengthen ties among Asian countries. Distinguished figures from multiple sectors attended, reaffirming the commitment to cross-border collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)