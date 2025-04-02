Battery Energy Storage: Key to a Sustainable Future?

A recent report by BofA Global Research underscores the vital importance of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the global transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. This transformation requires a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro, yet these alternatives present unique challenges.

Solar energy generation is inherently dependent on sunlight, diminishing to zero at night and decreasing on overcast days. Similarly, wind power output fluctuates with wind speed, posing a risk to grid stability. Unlike fossil fuel power plants, renewable energy sources cannot be easily ramped up or down to meet demand, necessitating the need for robust energy storage solutions.

The International Energy Agency aims to triple renewable energy output to 10,000 GW by 2030, from 4,244 GW in 2023. Achieving this target hinges on the deployment of energy storage systems to balance supply and demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuel backups. However, sourcing raw materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel poses significant hurdles, compounded by dependency on limited suppliers. Both the EU and the US are focusing on regulations to promote a circular economy and material recovery.

In the EU, efforts are underway to recover 50% of lithium and 90% of cobalt, copper, lead, and nickel from waste batteries by 2027. Asia is expected to lead in battery stationary storage capacity, with investment forecasts reaching USD 150 billion by 2030. Notably, 336 companies are competing in this sector, yet the top 10 currently dominate, holding 61% of the capacity.

The global landscape is also shifting as 200 governments agreed at COP28 in Dubai to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, alongside doubling energy efficiency. Projections indicate the global BESS market will soar to at least 520Wh by 2030, with an over 21% CAGR from 2024. Asia is anticipated to be at the forefront, contributing to 46% of global installations. (ANI)

