Bank of Maharashtra Partners with Customer Capital to Launch 'Tripstacc' Travel Platform

Bank of Maharashtra collaborates with Customer Capital to launch 'Tripstacc,' a white-label travel platform that offers exclusive rewards and a seamless booking experience. This initiative is aimed at enhancing loyalty and engagement for cardholders, leveraging advanced technology and AI to transform the Indian loyalty market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:53 IST
Bank of Maharashtra partners with Customer Capital to launch an exclusive travel platform for cardholders. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of Maharashtra has teamed up with Customer Capital to unveil 'Tripstacc,' a new travel platform designed to provide an enriched experience for the bank's cardholders. The initiative promises exclusive loyalty rewards through a seamless booking system directly accessible via the bank's website and mobile application.

Tripstacc, a white-label travel solution by Customer Capital, allows banks to customize user experiences while gaining unique insights into travel and expense trends. This partnership highlights a strategic move to tap into the rapidly expanding Indian loyalty market, projected to reach $7.92 billion by 2028.

Govind Sandhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Customer Capital, emphasized the transformative potential of Tripstacc in the evolving loyalty ecosystem. With its AI-driven solutions, the company aims to bridge gaps in tailor-made commerce, offering banks like Bank of Maharashtra a competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

