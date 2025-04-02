Bank of Maharashtra Partners with Customer Capital to Launch 'Tripstacc' Travel Platform

The Bank of Maharashtra has teamed up with Customer Capital to unveil 'Tripstacc,' a new travel platform designed to provide an enriched experience for the bank's cardholders. The initiative promises exclusive loyalty rewards through a seamless booking system directly accessible via the bank's website and mobile application.

Tripstacc, a white-label travel solution by Customer Capital, allows banks to customize user experiences while gaining unique insights into travel and expense trends. This partnership highlights a strategic move to tap into the rapidly expanding Indian loyalty market, projected to reach $7.92 billion by 2028.

Govind Sandhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Customer Capital, emphasized the transformative potential of Tripstacc in the evolving loyalty ecosystem. With its AI-driven solutions, the company aims to bridge gaps in tailor-made commerce, offering banks like Bank of Maharashtra a competitive edge.

