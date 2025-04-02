Chinese Aid Convoy Unharmed Amid Myanmar Tensions

China's foreign ministry confirmed the safety of its rescue team and supplies stationed in Myanmar, following an incident where Myanmar's military reportedly fired warning shots near a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy. The announcement came during a ministry press conference on Wednesday.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized China's hope that all parties in Myanmar will prioritize efforts for effective earthquake relief. Guo underscored the importance of securing the safety of rescue teams and materials provided by China and other international allies.

In his remarks, Guo also highlighted the crucial need to maintain open and unobstructed transportation routes vital to supporting relief operations throughout Myanmar.

