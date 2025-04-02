Left Menu

Chinese Aid Convoy Unharmed Amid Myanmar Tensions

China's foreign ministry assured the safety of its rescue team and supplies in Myanmar, after Myanmar's military fired warning shots near a Chinese aid convoy. China urges focus on earthquake relief and maintaining open transport routes for aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:55 IST
Chinese Aid Convoy Unharmed Amid Myanmar Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry confirmed the safety of its rescue team and supplies stationed in Myanmar, following an incident where Myanmar's military reportedly fired warning shots near a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy. The announcement came during a ministry press conference on Wednesday.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized China's hope that all parties in Myanmar will prioritize efforts for effective earthquake relief. Guo underscored the importance of securing the safety of rescue teams and materials provided by China and other international allies.

In his remarks, Guo also highlighted the crucial need to maintain open and unobstructed transportation routes vital to supporting relief operations throughout Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025