Bollywood Extravaganza Set to Dazzle Durban with Broadway Spectacle

Ticket to Bollywood, a high-energy musical Broadway production, is set to capture the stage at Izulu Theatre in Durban. The show combines Bollywood's vibrant energy with impressive choreography, acrobatics, and dazzling visuals. A special press conference previews this grand event, marking a rare return of such productions to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:26 IST
Ticket to Bollywood' Set to Dazzle Durban - Grand Press Conference by Rakesh Maharaj & Ankkitha Maithy FILMWORKS ,Bollywood Reimagined- a musical theatrical spectacle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: The press conference, attended by Ankkitha Maithy, Smeetha Maharaj, Harsh Upadhyay, Hiren Shukla, and Aman Ahuja, introduced the upcoming Broadway musical, Ticket to Bollywood, set to take place at Izulu Theatre, Sibaya in Durban.

This high-energy production promises a blend of Bollywood's vibrant culture with spectacular choreography, acrobatics, and visuals, signalling a much-anticipated return of large-scale musical Broadway productions to Durban. The show, curated by Rakesh Maharaj, features creative contributions from Ankkitha Maithy Filmworks, Smeetha Maharaj, Scrocks Music, The Circus Agency and Tempest Media.

The press conference offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic that audiences can expect, including exclusive previews and special performances. Scheduled from April 25 to 28, Ticket to Bollywood is not just an entertainment spectacle, but a cultural movement, integrating Mumbai's cinematic grandeur into the live stage experience. Tickets are available on Ticketpro as the countdown to this dazzling performance begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

