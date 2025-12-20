Left Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Accession Anniversary

The UAE's top leaders sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, celebrating the second anniversary of his rule as the Emir of Kuwait. Messages came from rulers across the Emirates and were echoed by Crown Princes and deputy rulers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:27 IST
UAE Leaders Congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Accession Anniversary
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marking the second anniversary of his accession as the Emir of Kuwait.

The messages were dispatched by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers joined in sending similar congratulatory cables, emphasizing the strong ties between the UAE and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025