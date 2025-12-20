UAE Leaders Congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Accession Anniversary

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marking the second anniversary of his accession as the Emir of Kuwait.

The messages were dispatched by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers joined in sending similar congratulatory cables, emphasizing the strong ties between the UAE and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)