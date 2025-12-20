Left Menu

Elevator Drama: Chaos at Virar Event Involving Deputy CM

A chaotic incident unfolded during a private event in Virar, Maharashtra, as overcrowding prevented Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from entering an elevator. Party workers rushed towards the lift, causing confusion and necessitating intervention by security personnel. The situation was soon brought under control, ensuring Shinde's safety.

Palghar | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted during a private event in Virar, Maharashtra, when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde found himself unable to enter an elevator due to overcrowding issues. The incident involved a large group of workers from Shinde's Shiv Sena party who had gathered at the venue.

Witnesses reported that the lack of a coordinated movement plan led to several activists and office-bearers entering the elevator ahead of Shinde, causing confusion and congestion. Security personnel and hotel staff intervened to clear space for the deputy chief minister.

Police on the scene managed to swiftly control the situation and ensure Shinde's safe movement. Officials clarified that the deputy chief minister was unharmed, and the hotel confirmed the elevator functioned normally after the area was cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

