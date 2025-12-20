Tensions Rise as U.S. Blocks Oil Tankers Near Venezuela

The United States has intensified its pressure campaign against Venezuela by seizing another oil tanker in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, according to reports from three U.S. officials. The recent action is part of a broader blockade initiative announced by President Donald Trump, targeting sanctioned oil tankers operating in and out of Venezuela.

This development marks the second such seizure in a matter of weeks amidst a significant U.S. military presence in the region, with the Coast Guard leading the operation. The White House and Venezuela's oil entities have not yet commented on the situation. As the embargo affects Venezuelan crude exports, concerns rise over potential impacts on the global oil market.

President Trump has ordered a comprehensive blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela, leading to a sharp decline in Venezuela's oil exports and creating market uncertainties. This action affects several ships in the so-called 'shadow fleet,' prompting fears of rising oil prices if the embargo prolongs. Analysts see this as part of Trump's strategy to pressure President Nicolas Maduro by constraining the country's vital oil-dependent economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)