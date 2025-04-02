Maruti Suzuki Implements Price Hike Across Models Amid Rising Costs
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading carmaker, announces a price increase for various models ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 62,000 starting April 8. The rise is attributed to escalating input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and additional features. The company remains dedicated to cost optimization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's foremost car manufacturer, has declared an impending price hike for numerous models effective April 8, with increases between Rs 2,500 and Rs 62,000.
This decision follows a surge in input costs, operational outlays, regulatory adjustments, and feature enhancements, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.
While Maruti Suzuki strives to mitigate the financial impact on consumers, certain cost hikes must be transferred to the market, including models like the compact SUV Fronx, the Dzire Tour S, and multi-purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Renault India to Implement Price Hike Amid Soaring Input Costs
Thailand's Auto Industry Gears Up for Slow Recovery Amid Prolonged Slump
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Turmoil in U.S. Auto Industry
Trade Tensions: Canada's Auto Industry at Risk Amid US Tariffs
Trump's Tariff Tempest: Global Auto Industry in Turmoil