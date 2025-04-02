Maruti Suzuki Implements Price Hike Across Models Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's foremost car manufacturer, has declared an impending price hike for numerous models effective April 8, with increases between Rs 2,500 and Rs 62,000.

This decision follows a surge in input costs, operational outlays, regulatory adjustments, and feature enhancements, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.

While Maruti Suzuki strives to mitigate the financial impact on consumers, certain cost hikes must be transferred to the market, including models like the compact SUV Fronx, the Dzire Tour S, and multi-purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)