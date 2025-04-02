Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Implements Price Hike Across Models Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading carmaker, announces a price increase for various models ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 62,000 starting April 8. The rise is attributed to escalating input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and additional features. The company remains dedicated to cost optimization.

  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's foremost car manufacturer, has declared an impending price hike for numerous models effective April 8, with increases between Rs 2,500 and Rs 62,000.

This decision follows a surge in input costs, operational outlays, regulatory adjustments, and feature enhancements, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.

While Maruti Suzuki strives to mitigate the financial impact on consumers, certain cost hikes must be transferred to the market, including models like the compact SUV Fronx, the Dzire Tour S, and multi-purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

