Tesla's Struggles: A Bumpy Road Ahead

Tesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries dropped by 13%, from 386,810 to 336,681 units, in a climate of intensified competition and diminished demand. The setback escalated concerns over CEO Elon Musk's political inclinations, which have alienated a segment of the customer base.

While analysts predicted deliveries closer to 372,410 for the quarter, Tesla fell short, influenced by protests and an apparent rise in Tesla owners trading their vehicles. Moreover, analysts have lowered forecasts amid declining sales in key markets such as Europe.

In a bid to counteract these challenges, Tesla has introduced revamped models like the Model Y. However, emerging competitors from China and Europe and dissatisfaction with newer models such as the Cybertruck highlight the hurdles Tesla faces in maintaining its market share.

