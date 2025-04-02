Left Menu

Senate Committee Presses Army for Helicopter Safety Report

The Senate Commerce Committee may issue a subpoena to the U.S. Army for an overdue report on the lack of ADS-B safety systems on helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport, following a fatal collision. Lawmakers demand clarity on safety standards and the army's accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:05 IST
Senate Committee Presses Army for Helicopter Safety Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Senate Commerce Committee is poised to subpoena the U.S. Army for a report explaining why it neglected to utilize the ADS-B safety system on helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport, the committee's chair announced on Wednesday.

This inquiry follows a fatal incident in which an Army Black Hawk helicopter, lacking the safety system, collided with an American Airlines regional jet on January 29, leading to 67 casualties. When the army refused a request from Senators for the safety memo last week, it prompted a bipartisan response from Committee Chair Senator Ted Cruz and top Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell, who demanded the report's release by Friday.

Senator Cruz asserted that if the army avoids sharing the information, the committee will proceed with a subpoena to uncover why helicopters were flying without crucial safety technology. ADS-B is mandatory for civilian aircraft, although the FAA granted the military exemptions in specific scenarios. The FAA recently emphasized the necessity of ADS-B usage near Reagan National, barring rare national security situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025