Senate Committee Presses Army for Helicopter Safety Report

The Senate Commerce Committee is poised to subpoena the U.S. Army for a report explaining why it neglected to utilize the ADS-B safety system on helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport, the committee's chair announced on Wednesday.

This inquiry follows a fatal incident in which an Army Black Hawk helicopter, lacking the safety system, collided with an American Airlines regional jet on January 29, leading to 67 casualties. When the army refused a request from Senators for the safety memo last week, it prompted a bipartisan response from Committee Chair Senator Ted Cruz and top Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell, who demanded the report's release by Friday.

Senator Cruz asserted that if the army avoids sharing the information, the committee will proceed with a subpoena to uncover why helicopters were flying without crucial safety technology. ADS-B is mandatory for civilian aircraft, although the FAA granted the military exemptions in specific scenarios. The FAA recently emphasized the necessity of ADS-B usage near Reagan National, barring rare national security situations.

