Left Menu

US Tariffs on Indian Goods: A Trade Tug-of-War

The US has levied 27% import duties on Indian goods, raising challenges for Indian exporters but leaving their position better than rival nations. Reciprocal tariffs aim to aid US manufacturing and reduce trade deficits. India's strategic trade agreement with the US might offset impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:15 IST
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: A Trade Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has escalated its trade policies by imposing a 27% tariff on imports from India, causing concern among Indian exporters. While these duties pose significant challenges, experts indicate that India's trade position remains more resilient compared to other competitor nations.

These reciprocal tariffs, aimed at boosting US manufacturing and curbing the trade deficit, accompany pre-existing 25% duties on steel, aluminum, and autos. Meanwhile, essential sectors like pharmaceuticals and energy products retain exemptions, according to global trade analysis.

Amid these developments, India's commerce ministry is assessing the impact of these tariffs, which some suggest could be softened by the impending bilateral trade agreement with the US. The agreement aims to increase trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, marking a crucial element in navigating these economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025