US Tariffs on Indian Goods: A Trade Tug-of-War

The United States has escalated its trade policies by imposing a 27% tariff on imports from India, causing concern among Indian exporters. While these duties pose significant challenges, experts indicate that India's trade position remains more resilient compared to other competitor nations.

These reciprocal tariffs, aimed at boosting US manufacturing and curbing the trade deficit, accompany pre-existing 25% duties on steel, aluminum, and autos. Meanwhile, essential sectors like pharmaceuticals and energy products retain exemptions, according to global trade analysis.

Amid these developments, India's commerce ministry is assessing the impact of these tariffs, which some suggest could be softened by the impending bilateral trade agreement with the US. The agreement aims to increase trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, marking a crucial element in navigating these economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)