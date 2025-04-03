US-India Tariff Talks: Assessing Economic Impacts
India is evaluating the impact of the United States' recent tariff increases on its economy. Minister Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized India's priority in the trade discussions. The US has set a 27% tariff, aiming to address trade imbalance with India. Experts believe India is in a relatively better position compared to other affected countries.
India is currently studying the effects of recent US-imposed tariff hikes to understand their implications on its domestic market. Speaking at a PFRDA event, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted the ongoing assessment.
Under the banner of 'America First', the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has introduced reciprocal tariffs specifically targeting Indian exports, which the US argues face disproportionately high import duties in India.
The move promises significant challenges for India's export sector, although experts suggest that India is strategically positioned better than other nations facing similar tariff increases. This economic maneuver by the US includes 27% tariffs aimed at reducing trade deficits.
We are assessing impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by US, says Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.