Global Trade Turmoil: China's Tariff Battles and Economic Shifts

In an effort to navigate the choppy waters of international trade, Chinese outdoor furniture manufacturer Jin Chaofeng is facing an uphill battle. Having relocated production to Vietnam to sidestep rising U.S. tariffs, he now encounters fresh challenges as Washington enforces heavy duties globally. "I've done all this work for nothing," lamented Jin.

The U.S., under former President Donald Trump, imposed substantial tariffs on Chinese goods, unsettling the core strategies of Chinese exporters, who are striving to blunt the trade war's impact by shifting production overseas and boosting non-U.S. market sales. The sweeping tariffs threaten to curb global demand and stifle China's economic growth, with Kaiyuan Securities predicting a sharp decline in exports.

Economic analysts warn that Washington's tariffs represent a formidable challenge to Beijing's economic ambitions, heightening the risk of a global slowdown and complicating China's deflation battle. As China braces for the economic headwinds, talks of further economic stimulus are in the air to support a shift towards domestic consumption-led growth—an effort to cushion the external demand shock.

